Instagram redesigns IGTV with creators in mind

Instagram revamped its standalone IGTV app, attracting more people to use the service as well as promoting creators in making long-form videos.

The new redesigned homepage has a creator feature at the top of the page customised to each user based on who they follow and whose content the app thinks might be interesting to them.

The Discover tab is similar to Instagram’s Explore tab surfacing new and relevant content.

With the updated app, people can now share their IGTV videos to stories and have a 15-second video preview with the option of tapping to view more. The addition aims to help creators gain more views. Furthermore, the app also includes a new hands-free mode, making it easy for people to record videos via the IGTV app.

Instagram said in a post, “This will make it easier for people to discover videos they might be interested in. It will also help creators increase discovery of their content.”