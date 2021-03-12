TechnologyMobile
The iPhone 13 will reportedly have a better battery life than its predecessors. Picture: Bang Showbiz Tech
iPhone 13 set for 'better battery life'

The iPhone 13 will reportedly have a better battery life than its predecessors.

The highly anticipated device - and other handsets in its iPhone family - are expected to have larger batteries than the iPhone 12 series.

In an investor note, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said: "The new 2H21 ‌iPhone‌ models feature a larger battery capacity than the iPhone 12 series, thanks to the space-saving design of many components.

"Hence, the new 2H21 ‌iPhone‌ models are also slightly heavier than the ‌iPhone 12‌.

"The space-saving design includes integrating the SIM card slot with the mainboard, reducing the front optical modules' thickness, etc."

Although everyone is expecting the iPhone 13 - which is yet to be announced - there is also the possibility of Apple dropping a iPhone 12S range.

