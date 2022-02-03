Jennifer Lopez to star in Snapchat's virtual concert

Snapchat is set to host a virtual concert starring Jennifer Lopez. The 52-year-old star and Colombian pop singer Maluma are poised to entertain their fans as part of a virtual concert created ​by Snapchat and Universal.

John Imah, the global head of brands and games partnerships at Snap, said: "As we move closer to a future in which the virtual and real worlds continue to complement one another, we're very excited to partner with Universal and tech innovator, Oz to bring the Bitmoji community and Snapchatters a first-of-its-kind interactive concert to see the stars they know and love in a new light.

"I cannot wait to show off my virtual dance moves!" Fans of the pop duo will be able to enjoy the event using a dedicated website that can be accessed using Snapchat login details. And the 'concertgoers' will also be able to enjoy the show in the guise of their Bitmoji avatars.