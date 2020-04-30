JOOX throws weight behind local artists with innovative ‘Gig to Earn’ campaign

JOOX has launched the ‘Gig to Earn’ campaign to support local musicians who are facing financial difficulties due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The campaign will pay musicians to perform their music virtually using the app.

With lockdown measures still in place, it is going to take a long time for musicians to be able to attend gigs and be able to perform live.

JOOX saw this as part of an urgent need to stimulate the economy during the global pandemic. The ‘Gig and Earn’ campaign is how they plan to give back to the people who drive the industry and make music possible - and that is the artists.

“While we’re all doing what we can by staying at home, we turn to musicians to make our time there more meaningful. We feel strongly then, that we should do what we can to make sure these artists aren’t left stranded through such a difficult period, when appearing in front of an audience in a traditional sense isn’t possible,” said Brett Loubser, CEO of Tencent Africa Services in a press statement.

‘Gig and Earn’ will work by paying artists to appear virtually - live and straight from their homes, using the JOOX app.