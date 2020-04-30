JOOX throws weight behind local artists with innovative ‘Gig to Earn’ campaign
JOOX has launched the ‘Gig to Earn’ campaign to support local musicians who are facing financial difficulties due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The campaign will pay musicians to perform their music virtually using the app.
With lockdown measures still in place, it is going to take a long time for musicians to be able to attend gigs and be able to perform live.
JOOX saw this as part of an urgent need to stimulate the economy during the global pandemic. The ‘Gig and Earn’ campaign is how they plan to give back to the people who drive the industry and make music possible - and that is the artists.
“While we’re all doing what we can by staying at home, we turn to musicians to make our time there more meaningful. We feel strongly then, that we should do what we can to make sure these artists aren’t left stranded through such a difficult period, when appearing in front of an audience in a traditional sense isn’t possible,” said Brett Loubser, CEO of Tencent Africa Services in a press statement.
‘Gig and Earn’ will work by paying artists to appear virtually - live and straight from their homes, using the JOOX app.
The onboarding process is simple. Musicians apply to appear through the JOOX ‘Gig and Earn’ website. After review, they will then be sent a booking form for a 30-minute appearance. Time and date for that appearance will be confirmed with an email that will also contain streaming best practices and guidelines to ensure both the artists and their audience get the most out of the experience. Artists will receive R1500 per appearance.
Some of your favourite musicians have already taken part in the ‘Gig and Earn’ campaign such as Ami Faku, Juan Casey, Holly Rey, Manu Worldstar, Touchline, Ammara Brown, Bigstar Johnson, Charlize Berg, Chronical Deep, Dala Fam, Dr Malinga, Lee Scott and Vee Mampeezy.
