KFC has built its own Uber Eats-like tool

KFC has just made ordering your favourite foods much easier with the newly formed chat-ordering channel. The ordering channel will allow customers to place orders via WhatsApp and collect them in-store. The fast-food restaurant has made things easier for their customers as they will not need third-party delivery apps like Mr D and Uber Eats. Now they can place their orders directly to the KFC WhatsApp Chat-Commerce channel.

“As a consumer-led organisation, we understand the limitations that high data costs can pose in transacting online. WhatsApp, with its lower data use, is the perfect channel to mitigate this,” said Nicholas Duminy, Digital and E-commerce Director KFC South Africa. The fast-food company added that customers can discuss what they want for lunch and have it ordered all on the same platform, KFC will also be adding the functionality to pay for orders via the chat app. “For the first time ever in South Africa, you can discuss what you want for dinner with your friends, and then on the same channel, place your KFC order. It all happens on WhatsApp and with payment options coming to this channel soon too, provides convenience like never before,” said Duminy

Duminy also added that the company plans to integrate delivery as part of its channel rollout in the near future. Here’s how the WhatsApp chat-ordering channel will work: – Customers will need to add the KFC chat order as a WhatsApp contact by adding KFC Chat-Order 087 153 1074 to their phone contacts.

– After adding the contact text “hi” to get started. – Follow the prompts to choose your KFC meal. – Share your location pin or suburb to choose the KFC restaurant you want to collect from.

– Pay. While not yet available, consumers will soon also have the option to choose to pay via WhatsApp by inputting their card details but, for now, they pay at their selected store – Collect your order from your chosen KFC restaurant. The company added that the WhatsApp chat-ordering channel is available in selected stores. Customers will need to use their chatbot to see which ones are operating.