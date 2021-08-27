Launch of iPhone 13 series tipped for September 17

Apple are set to release their newest line of mobile phones in the near future, and reports now suggest that the official launch date could be September 17.

The iPhone 13 could be set to launch on September 17.

The tech giants are currently keeping the actual release date under wraps, but a Chinese e-commerce app accidentally put up a listing which seemingly revealed that all four iPhone 13 models will go on sale on September 17, while the AirPods 3 will launch on September 30.

As of the time of writing, there’s no other evidence to back up this claim, but it does match with other reports that stated Apple’s annual iPhone launch event will be held the third week of September.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed the new iPhones will have a Portrait mode for videos.