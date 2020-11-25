Local enterprise hosts SA's first WhatsApp conference

Cape Town - South African artists are invited to attend LEVEL UP, the country’s first-ever WhatsApp conference. The first of its kind conference will run from 30 November to 6 December 2020. The event will span 7 days and aims to stimulate growth within the creative community with sessions on Artistic Merchandising, Financial Planning for Creatives, Adapting Art for Brands and Planning Social Media Content. The conference is hosted by THAT Network, a social enterprise that bridges the gap between the creative community and clients. LEVEL UP promises a line-up of guest speakers and presenters, including Mzansi’s very own superstar violinist, Davina Mae Gordon, who will be hosting a session titled ‘Instagram Famous’. Gordon is expected to talk about how social media and content creation has helped elevate her career as a musician. Celebrity photographer Rizqua Barnes will share her lessons on working with corporates and Dav Andrew, renowned viral illustrator and cartoonist will shed light on his experience of having his art stolen and used for commercial purposes without his permission.

The conference is powered by the Department of Sport, Art and Culture. Since the conference will take place on WhatsApp entirely, it will be easy for people to attend from just about anywhere as well as give them the ability to refer back to the information shared at any time.

“We chose WhatsApp as a platform because our aim as an organisation is to use art and the creative industries to facilitate financial opportunities for young South Africans, and we can’t do that if our interventions are exclusive. WhatsApp is data-light, and one of the most accessible platforms in our country,” said Shakirah Dramat, Managing Director of THAT Network.

Conference attendees can also expect advice on how to manage time to achieve goals, hosted by content creator, Dhanusha Dhoorgalu and tips on approaching collaborations with other artists, hosted by Studio Next Door founder Inyambo Imenda.

Other creatives expected to attend are Amy Ayanda, musician and painter, Brad Abrahams, Drum & Bass DJ Debbie Potgieter, Goddess Calendar owner, Nadine Williams and founder of Financial Fitness for Women Kashiefa Parker.

Those interested in attending any of the sessions simply need to WhatsApp on 064 572 6455 with their name and #LevelUp.

IOL TECH