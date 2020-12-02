Men are also affected by Instagram influencers - study

Sydney - Not just women, men and teenagers are affected by Instagram influencers who set global benchmarks for ideal body shape, fashion and even facial trends, say researchers.

While perhaps not as focused on 'thinness' as women appear to be from female influencers, the study, published in the journal Body Image, confirmed males are responding to the body image and fitness messages shared by Instagram leaders, some with millions of followers.

"This may mean men are less exposed to some of the negatives of social media but confirms the influence of fitspiration ('fitspo') and body image on this online platform," said study author from the Flinders University in Australia.

Despite the rise in use of social media, there haven't been many studies into its effect on men and the new study found there are similarities and differences between women and men.

"While participants all had some vulnerable responses to some types of social media imagery, results typically obtained for women cannot simply be generalised to men," said study author Marika Tiggemann, who has extensively researched the power of social media images on body image, eating and other behaviour in women.