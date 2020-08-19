Merger in the works? Facebook Messenger starts taking over Instagram Direct messages

Social media giant Facebook seem to be testing a new update on Instagram that could see two major apps merging.

Facebook selected a group of small people to have the update and started experimenting with it. Those who were chosen received a message that reads ‘There’s a New Way to Message on Instagram’.

The new update that Facebook is experimenting with on Instagram will allow users to chat with their friends on Facebook’s Massager app. The update will also come with a whole lot of features including a new look on chats, more emoji reactions as well as a swipe to reply function.

As Facebook is still in the early stages of the update - at least, for now - it’s not possible to message Facebook users from Instagram.

Once you update your Instagram account, the DM icon will be replaced by Facebook Messenger logo and chats will be more colourful than before with the sender’s messages shifting between blue and purple as they scroll, according to The Verge.