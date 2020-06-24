Microsoft announces Defender ATP for Android devices

As more business now being done on mobile devices in the social distancing times while hacking attempts increase multi-fold on smartphones, Microsoft has announced the public preview of Microsoft Defender ATP for Android.

Microsoft Defender ATP for Android will help protect customers and users by delivering protection from phishing and access to risky domains and URLs through web protection capabilities that will block unsafe sites accessed through SMS/text, WhatsApp, email, browsers, and other apps.

"We're using the same Microsoft Defender SmartScreen services that are on Windows to quickly detect malicious sites which means that a decision to block a suspicious site will apply across all devices in the enterprise," informed Rob Lefferts, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft 365 Security.

The tech giant last year launched Microsoft Defender ATP for Mac.

Microsoft Defender ATP for Android will proactively scan malicious applications, files, and potentially unwanted applications (PUA) that users may download to their mobile devices.