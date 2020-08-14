Motorola Razr 5G variant expected to arrive on September 9

Beijing - Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola is all set to launch its next foldable smartphone, which is likely to be called Moto Razr 5G or Moto Razr 2020, on September 9. According to a report in Droid Life, Motorola has started sending media invites for the virtual launch. The upcoming Moto Razr 5G is likely to bring some new features and enhancement to folding phone technology. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 processor bundled with 8GB Ram and 256GB internal storage. The device is also expected to host a 2845mAh battery. The camera department could receive an upgrade by adopting Samsung's 48MP ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor.

The phone will run Android 10, and the outer screen will be larger this time.

The handset will be first available in America and China. Meanwhile, there is no update when the company will launch this smartphone in India and other markets.

The smartphone maker launched its flagship Moto Razr back in March in India at Rs 1,24,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The phone features a 2.7-inch OLED 'Quick View' interactive display on the outside of the device that will keep the users connected.

