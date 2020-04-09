Mpumalanga launches app to tackle Covid-19 spread

Nelspruit - Tech solutions group BroadReach Group has partnered with the Mpumalanga Department of Health to roll out its Covid-19 community screening mobile app, on the Vantage platform. Over the next month, thousands of community healthcare workers will be deployed throughout the province in a mass screening effort to help contain the deadly epidemic. The province has an approximate population of 4.5 million. The Vantage mobile app allows healthcare workers to input screening data instantly to feed real-time insights to the nerve centre in Mpumalanga, a data lab built by BroadReach Healthcare. Using sophisticated AI and data analytics capabilities, Vantage will give real-time insights to the Department of Health to identify hotspots as well as prioritise focus for action and resource allocation. It is believed the app will play an integral role in stopping the spread of Covid-19 through a data-led approach.

“We stand side by side with our colleagues in Mpumalanga to control and conquer Covid-19. Vantage will aid the provincial leadership with real-time, data for making key decisions during these critical times,” said Chris A. LeGrand, BroadReach Group CEO. “It is all about having the right information at the right time, to take the right action.”

The Vantage platform is underpinned by Microsoft’s suite of applications and is hosted on the Microsoft Azure Cloud.

"The effectiveness of Vantage has been proven through the dramatic success in KwaZulu-Natal Province to reach their UNAIDS 90-90-90 HIV goals in Ugu, where 90% of people living with HIV know their status, 90% receive sustained antiretroviral therapy and 90% achieve viral suppression," said BroadReach Group in a statement.

The Department of Health has named the Vantage app, Siyayinqoba Sisonke: Together we will conquer.

Mpumulanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni said the Vantage app is vital in authorities' mission to protect citizens.

“The [Vantage] mobile app will enable clinical teams to respond faster and with higher accuracy in our effort to safeguard our citizens. It will allow the province to have real-time information and make quick and well informed decisions and deploy resources where they are needed most.”

Mpumalanga is the second province that Vantage will be operational in, alongside KwaZulu-Natal. In all, 4 420 Department of Health and 255 BroadReach staff have been trained on the app to date, and training and rollout continues.

