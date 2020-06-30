MTN launches 5G network in South Africa

Telecommunications giant MTN has officially launched its 5G network in Mzansi. The company has followed in the footsteps of Vodacom and Rain in providing 5G network plans in SA. The MTN 5G network is said to deliver high peak data speeds, increased reliability, greater network capacity, and ultra-low latency. The network has launched with 100 sites, and the initial 5G network rollout will start in Bryanston and Honeydew in Gauteng, followed by Blouberg in the Western Cape, and finally in Universitas in Bloemfontein. The mobile operator plans to eventually roll out the 5G network across South Africa. “Today, from MTN’s birthplace of South Africa, we are stepping up our digital revolution with the next generation of telecommunication technology, demonstrating to all South Africans that 5G is no longer just an idea – it is here, it works and it can bring about exponential improvements to our economy, and to the lives of the people we serve,” said MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa.

The MTN 5G network will support speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G, the network operator plans to enable up to 100 times faster speeds than 4G in due course.

MTN will offer both home Wi-Fi and mobile plans for the higher range. The home plans will include fixed LTE Wi-Fi routers.

The 5G home Wi-Fi will support an average speed of 100Mbps, with maximum speeds of 500Mbps.

Customers who want to experience the 5G mobile network will need to have a smartphone phone that supports 5G connectivity.

The 5G mobile plans will have an average speed of 50Mbps, with a maximum speed of 500Mbps.

MTN customers who have a 5G enabled smartphone or tablet will be able to automatically connect to the 5G network in areas where it is available from the 1st of July.

IOL TECH