MTN launches eSIM support for iPhones and Samsung phones

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

We have witnessed mobile phones getting smaller and thinner over the years, so it comes as no surprise that the need for smaller to no SIM cards has increased. Now MTN has introduced its newly improved Embedded SIM (eSIM) solution, adding support for a range of iPhone and Samsung smartphones. eSIM is designed to deliver unprecedented freedom and flexibility. Unlike the physical SIM, you do not need to insert an eSIM into your phone as it is already built into your smartphone, device or wearable. The telecommunication giant launched the eSIM support last year with the Samsung Galaxy Watch as a trial. It is believed that the eSIM will be significantly upscaled. “The digital journey of MTN customers takes another leap forward with the addition of embedded SIM (eSIM) connections on selected smartphones this month and the inclusion of eSIM connections for selected Apple smartwatches from 15 December 2020,” MTN said in a statement.

The company said with an eSIM, users will have access to more than one phone number associated with thier smart device. It is particularly useful for people who want to manage personal and business lines.

“This is ideal for anyone who may require an additional number for travel or business. You can store multiple contract profiles on a single device, switching between them with ease to manage your lifestyle,” said MTN executive for corporate affairs Jacqui O’Sullivan.

The eSIM comes with a lot of benefits as users will not have to worry about damaging or losing their SIM as it is built into their devices and the frustrations of cutting your Standard SIM or finding an adaptor to make your Micro SIM card fit into your smartphone.

The eSIM is not only built into smartphones but also into wearable devices

“Customers are then able to sync their wearables to other mobile devices, sharing the same number and contract value, whereby they can send and receive messages, notifications and calls on their eSim wearable even when their mobile device isn’t within range,” O’Sullivan added.

Here are some eSIM-capable smartphones supported by MTN:

Google Pixel 3, 3 XL, Pixel 4, 4 XL

Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, XS Max, iPhone XR

Samsung S20 Series

IOL TECH