MultiChoice rolls out standalone DStv streaming service
With digital trends spiking, Africa’s leading satellite service MultiChoice is set to roll out a standalone DStv streaming service which will see its DStv subscribers sign up for DStv and access exclusive content through its streaming platform.
Although it has not been revealed when South Africans will enjoy this, it is believed it will be accessible on the DStv app.
The company said DStv now offered the option to enjoy the best of DStv, instantly, on a host of connected devices, according to Business Tech.
“A new step towards greater flexibility means that customers are now able to access the world of DStv content exclusively via the app.
“This will mean streaming customers will be able to watch their favourite shows on Catch Up on four devices, with a maximum of two concurrent streams,” MultiChoice said.
Customers wishing to sign up for DStv are able to instantly access entertainment, sport, and news on DStv by signing up for a DStv package on the DStv website, downloading and logging into the DStv app, and streaming.
The date of the launch of the DStv standalone streaming service is said to be in due course, MultiChoice said.
MultiChoice recently rolled out two new offerings on their platform, DStv Explora Ultra, a new decoder with added features and DStv Streama which lets viewers swap from DStv to Showmax or YouTube, making it a “one stop shop” for all things entertainment.
IOL TECH