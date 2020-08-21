MultiChoice rolls out standalone DStv streaming service

With digital trends spiking, Africa’s leading satellite service MultiChoice is set to roll out a standalone DStv streaming service which will see its DStv subscribers sign up for DStv and access exclusive content through its streaming platform.

Although it has not been revealed when South Africans will enjoy this, it is believed it will be accessible on the DStv app.

The company said DStv now offered the option to enjoy the best of DStv, instantly, on a host of connected devices, according to Business Tech.

“A new step towards greater flexibility means that customers are now able to access the world of DStv content exclusively via the app.

“This will mean streaming customers will be able to watch their favourite shows on Catch Up on four devices, with a maximum of two concurrent streams,” MultiChoice said.