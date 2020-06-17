MultiChoice to add JOOX VIP to all DStv customers

MultiChoice will be making JOOX VIP available to all its customers, giving everyone access to streaming music and live appearances. Customers will now be able to karaoke all your favourite tracks, all ad-free.

It looks like MultiChoice is making all the right moves when it comes to their customers. Just a few days ago, the pay TV announced that it will be adding Netflix and Amazon through its new decoder package and now it is adding JOOX VIP to mix things up.

All DStv customers will have all their music covered with over a million tracks just by a press of the button at any time of the day. The JOOX VIP subscription will include uninterrupted local and international music hits, compiling your playlist, and access to the popular ‘Big LIVE’ concerts from some of the biggest talents in the country.

“This is just another way in which MultiChoice is working to ensure that our loyal and valued customers continue to enjoy the best entertainment during these difficult times, being in lockdown has given us the perfect opportunity to demonstrate our support as we continue to find innovative ways to entertain our customers,” said Mark Rayner CEO of MultiChoice South Africa in a statement.

The promotion which has already started will run for three months ending on the 10th of September, and it will give DStv viewers access to the previous ‘Big LIVE’ concerts.