Nedbank’s super app Avo sees huge subscriber growth

Avo, a super app from Nedbank, has grown from 10 000 subscribers in its first month to 250 000 South African subscribers in just a year. The app offers users access to grocery delivery, essential services and household services on one platform.

Avo which was launched in June last year, was created to match the needs of customers to product and service offerings. By the end of 2020, the app had 100 000 subscribers. Nedbank managing executive, retail and business banking, CikoThomas, said: “As restrictions began to lift, we introduced key categories such as liquor, fast food delivery and appliances, offering great deals to cash-conscious consumers". Over 3 million Avo Points were issued over the past year, each worth R1 and users were allowed to spend their points on the app.

Users of the Greenbacks Rewards Programme are also allowed exchange their Greenbacks for Avo Points to take advantage of combined savings. According to Thomas, the app also benefits South African small businesses. He said: “Every time a user buys from that merchant, they receive Avo Points, which incentivises them to support the same merchant again. This, along with the very active marketing Avo does on behalf of merchants, at no cost to them, has helped many businesses in a way that was otherwise unavailable in the market”.