New Samsung Galaxy A Series smartphone leaked ahead of launch

Kyle Venktess The veil over Samsung’s Galaxy A Series smartphone launch slated for later this week has been lifted.

Online leaks showcase the new Samsung Galaxy A33, expected to be the most affordable smartphone from the 2022 A Series range when launched on Thursday. Evan Blass, a smartphone enthusiast renowned for leaking smartphone images ahead of their launch, posted a tweet showcasing the A33 smartphone. A33 pic.twitter.com/U7xb7dE6uk — Ev (@evleaks) March 15, 2022 Other online speculation surfacing on Twitter suggests the A33 to run on Samsung’s Exynos 1280 processor, a 48MP+8MP+5MP triple module rear camera and a 13MP facing camera for selfies.

The Galaxy A33 is expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73, during the launch that Samsung has dubbed the “Galaxy A Event: Democratising the Latest Galaxy Innovations For All”. Rumours surrounding the Galaxy A73 and A53 speculate that both smartphones will be 5G-enabled, which will be an upgrade for the Galaxy A73 since the smartphone did not feature 5G capability, while the A52 did. In terms of screen size, both smartphones are expected to feature similar dimensions to previous models, featuring a 6.7-inch display for the Galaxy A73, with the A53 sporting a 6.5-inch display. In the invite for the online event posted by Samsung, the South Korean electronics manufacturer said: “​​The awesome new Galaxy A series devices are designed to provide the fully-loaded experience that people want from a smartphone.”

Samsung’s Galaxy A stable is touted as the company’s most popular smartphone category, while the flagship Galaxy S Series tends to go up against premium offerings from its rivals, including Apple and Huawei. The live stream launch will take place on March 17, on the company’s YouTube channel at 4pm, South African time. Invite link: https://bit.ly/3KP6lsL