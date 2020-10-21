Nokia joins forces with Verizon to launch private 5G platform

New Delhi - Leading telecom services provider Verizon on Tuesday said it has partnered with Nokia to launch its international private 5G platform for global enterprises located in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

The offering will enable businesses to deploy a private industrial grade dedicated 5G network capability within their premises.

In addition to ultra-low latency and increased speed, a key benefit of a private 5G network is the ability for businesses, particularly those with manufacturing, distribution and logistics facilities, to deploy a customised on-site mobile network, eliminating the need to transmit data through public networks.

"Today, we've announced the next phase of Verizon's global 5G vision with the launch of private 5G for our international customers," Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business, said in a statement.

"If the past few months have taught us anything, it's that there's never been a more critical time for mobility, broadband and cloud products and services. Private 5G networks will be a transformative technology that will drive the new era of disruption and innovation for enterprises around the world."