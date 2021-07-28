Olympics are fuelling new social media features

With the inauguration of the Olympics on July 23 2021, the social media giant that is Facebook came out with guns blazing as they rolled out new features across their three platforms including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. The new features across all three platforms will include a full-fledged Video games hub, AR results for Tales and video highlights to keep you updated.

“This summer, people around the world will use our apps to experience the Games. We’re rolling out features across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to help people discover content and cheer on their teams,” the company said in a blogpost. On Facebook, users will get a chance to catch the highlights of the official Olympic broadcast partners, team and athlete overviews, explainers of competitions new to the Games, Olympic history, as well as posts from friends, or they can visit the Olympic hub on Facebook by clicking on the #Olympics or #Tokyo2020 hashtags. Instagram users will get the chance to experience the world of augmented reality effects in both Stories and Reels. Facebook said in one AR effect, fans can attempt to mirror the movements of Miraitowa, the official Olympics mascot and earn AR medals for their performances. This effect is now available via the @olympics Instagram account. And another effect is available via the @Tokyo2020 Instagram account, which features the official beat music of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.