OPPO unveils rollable concept phone and AR Glasses in 2021

Beijing, Nov 17 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Tuesday unveiled a concept handset with rollable display, called "OPPO X 2021", and Augmented Reality (AR) Glass 2021 at the company's yearly conference. According to the company, the OPPO X 2021 rollable concept handset is the latest achievement of OPPO's R&D in flexible display and structural stacking, bringing users more natural interactive experience. "OPPO uses technology to empower people to capture the beauty around them and to unleash their imagination of the future; thereby helping everyone get the best out of life," Tony Chen, OPPO Founder and CEO, said in a statement. The concept handset features OPPO's three proprietary technologies, including the Roll Motor powertrain, 2-in-1 Plate, and self-developed Warp Track high-strength screen laminate. They lead to a continuously variable OLED display that measures as small as 6.7 inches and as large as 7.4 inches, which allows users to adjust the size of the display based on actual needs.

Meanwhile, OPPO AR Glass 2021 is compact and ultra- light; the device is nearly 75 per cent lighter than its predecessor.

As for the core components, the AR Glass 2021 is built with the Birdbath optical solution, enhancing the immersive experience.

It also features diverse sensors, including stereo fisheye camera, one ToF (Time-of-Flight) sensor, and one RGB camera.

They can not only support a number of natural interactions, including interactions via smartphone, gesture-based interactions, and spatial localisation, but also complete the three-dimensional spatial localisation calculation within milliseconds.

The company also unveiled the CybeReal AR application powered by real-time, spatial calculation technology that enables high-precision localisation and scene recognition.