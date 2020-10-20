Paying for parking made easy: Zapper now available at SA’s shopping malls

Johannesburg - The days of having to stand in long queues at malls and airports while waiting to pay for parking may be coming to an end as Zapper is now available at South Africa’s shopping malls.

Zapper is an app that allows users to quickly scan and pay for their parking at a growing network of venues, thus reducing queues and possible contamination at payment stations.

The mobile tech solutions, which aims to enable businesses to gain valuable customer insights so as to help them attract and retain customers, launched their parking loyalty programme on 29 Sept at Canal Walk in Cape Town.

CEO of Zapper Brett White said South Africa’s 2000-odd malls and thousands of entertainment venues were already battling a sluggish economy before the pandemic hit. Ensuring a strong comeback must be top of mind for venue owners, property managers and property investment funds across the country.

“More than just providing a frictionless parking payment solution, venues offering Zapper payments are able to tap into our powerful loyalty and voucher options. In addition, user behaviour data and customers insights generated from our system will also help destinations develop campaigns to boost revenues for tenants.”