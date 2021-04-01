Periscope shuts down after six years of mobile live-streaming

The app that made live-streaming popular, Periscope, has shut down their doors and said their final goodbye. The company made an announcement on Twitter.

“This is it. Our final goodbye. Today is the last day the Periscope app will be available...We leave you with our gratitude for all the creators and viewers who brighten the Periscope community. We hope to see you all live on Twitter,” reads the tweet.

The app has already been removed from iOS App Store and Google Play Store and most features will no longer be accessible.

The company had already announced that it will be shutting down its doors in December of 2020. In a statement released then, Periscope stated that it was in an ‘unsustainable maintenance-mode state’ and it has been so for a while and that the app has been declining in usage for a couple of years.

Periscope was launched in 2015 and it was quickly acquired by Twitter in the same year. The app was popular and saw major growth. At one point it was considered one of the most popular apps for streaming live videos. In December of 2015, Apple also named Periscope as one of iPhone’s app of the year.