Pick ’n Pay introduces digital receipts for Smart Shoppers

Johannesburg - Retail giant Pick n Pay has introduced digital receipts to its customers. Instead of receiving printed receipts, Smart Shoppers will now have their till receipts emailed directly to them and they can also be loaded onto the customer’s PnP mobile app.

The new digital receipts will be used in all Pick n Pay outlets, including Liquor, Clothing, and Express stores. Digital receipts will also be stored for 90 days on the customer’s PnP mobile app so that it can be saved in one place and it can be easily accessed.

The company said the new initiative will help reduce till slip litter by sending customers their receipts digitally and only printing small summary slip at checkout as proof of purchase.

John Bradshaw, the retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay, said “We are always looking at ways we can reduce waste within our stores and help our customers lead easier lives by making their shopping experience quicker and more convenient. This latest Smart Shopper enhancement ticks all these boxes.”

Bradshaw added that smart shoppers are enjoying the option of not having to worry about where they have put their till receipts.