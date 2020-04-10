Pre-screening symptom checker launched to help 'flatten the curve'

With the Covid-19 pandemic now have reached Africa’s cities and townships, it is highly likely that the number of infected people will grow faster than currently being observed. Epione.net has built a pre-screening symptom checker into its platform that connects all stakeholders in the healthcare value chain. The pre-screening symptom checker allows patients anywhere to monitor the evolution and progression of their symptoms and provides prompts that enable patients to seek medical attention when appropriate. The patient is then given options of screening doctors that they can book and a case flow is created on the platform including electronic referrals for testing, advice on the outcomes (positive or negative), monitoring and tracking of the recovery of the patient. “The idea behind self-monitoring is to alleviate the pressure on healthcare infrastructure by streamlining and focusing resources on symptomatic patients and thus ‘flattening the curve’ – it does not intend to take healthcare providers out of the equation,” said epione.net Founder and CEO, Garikai Govati.

Once a Covid-19 case is activated on the platform, it will have the capability to notify the government and assist in data collection. It will also be effective in the monitoring and tracking of the patient.



The epione.net platform connects the entire healthcare value chain, from patients; to doctors and hospital systems; governments, employers and intermediaries such as health insurers and pharmacies and diagnostic companies.

“Our audacious vision is to create an ecosystem in which technology facilitates access to quality healthcare by promoting and supporting collaborative and coordinated care with one true source of patient information benefiting everyone, starting in Africa,” said Farai Chikumbu, the company’s CTO.

The platform is accessible via a secure web-portal for healthcare professionals and both a mobile application (Android and iOS) and web-portal for patients, free of charge.

All users enjoy benefits that target their needs, including:

● Patient profiles that are owned by the patients, with access permissions controlled by them.

● Automated, seamless and secure online referrals between primary and secondary clinicians, closing the feedback gap.

● An online marketplace for theatre space across hospitals, opening up opportunities for more efficient theatre utilisation through seamless bookings and management.

● End-to-end patient care case flows where practitioners can truly collaborate and coordinate around patient care.



The epione.net platform is currently live in two hospitals in Soweto with a select number of doctors and practice managers partaking in both pilots. The Covid-19 pre-screening symptom checker is available to anyone who downloads the app.

“Ultimately, epione.net aims to reduce costs, improve quality and increase access to healthcare for all,” concludes Garikai.

To access the pre-screening symptom checker, or for more information, go to https://epione.net/

IOL TECH