Production of iPhone 12 is spoiling air quality in China - report

San Francisco - US-based investment bank Morgan Stanley analysts tracking the air quality in China claimed that the production of iPhones has historically led to a reduction in air quality in four key Chinese cities -- Zhengzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Chongqing.

In the city of Shenzhen, Morgan Stanley believes industrial production first spiked in early September, but remained below its usual levels for the same time last year, reports MacRumors.

In Chengdu, the analysts found that industrial activity has increased in recent days.

Likewise, in Chongqing, industrial production has ramped significantly higher in recent days, after an initial uptick and pullback in September.

"As of October 26, air quality data from Zhengzhou, also known as 'iPhone City', shows that industrial production levels have spiked higher recently, about a month later than historical seasonality, which we believe coincides with the ramp in iPhone 12 mass production," the analysts wrote.