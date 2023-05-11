Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G: Xiaomi’s 200MP is the king of camera phones

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is testimony to the solid reputation the brand has built in terms of its device quality, build and affordable price point, that’s able to put the power of cutting-edge technology in the hands of almost anyone. Smartphones are getting bigger in size and functionality. Bigger screens, better batteries, and without a doubt - many smartphones have superseded camera capabilities from just a few years ago.

With the size in megapixels, sharpness and clarity steadily improving at the birth of the smartphone - users today can attest that ten years ago, they would have imagined capturing images in the quality possible today. Despite this, such feats in technology advancement stem from engineering innovation into the latest products - one such manufacturer that sets a benchmark in breakthrough technology is Xiaomi, through a series of “firsts” in the technology. The Chinese manufacturer is set to another notch to its belt with the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, crafted with a colossal 200MP camera and slated for release on 17 May 2023.

As expected, at its release, the Note 12 Pro+ 5G will be one of the largest smartphone cameras available on the market in South Africa, reigning supreme thanks to its triple camera module consisting of the mammoth 200 MP main wide lens, an 8 MP 120˚ ultrawide lens and 2 MP, macro, for capturing minute objects. The device is also able to capture video in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second, 1080p resolution at 30,60 and120 frames per second, for slow motion and finally a 720p resolution at 960 frames per second - for those super slow motion videos that always get the high views on TikTok. Meanwhile, on its facing side, the Note 12 Pro+ 5G features a single 16 MP wide lens capable of shooting video in up to 1080p resolution in 30 or 60 frames per second. This means that the Note 12 Pro+ 5G becomes a Swiss army knife in the arsenal of a social media influencer.

Under the hood, the Note 12 Pro+ 5G packs MediaTek’s minute 6-nanometre chip, the MT6877V Dimensity 1080 with an Octa-core 2x2.6 GHz processor and Mali-G68 MC4 graphics chip. The device also features 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The load shedding killer Another sublime but powerful feature of the device that sets it apart from competitors is that it comes fitted with a 5000mAh battery and 120W hyper charging speed that gets the battery from 0% to 100% in just 19 minutes.¹ This means that not only does the Note 12 Pro+ 5G pack a full day’s use in its battery life, but it also saves its users from boredom in the nick of time before the next gruelling hours of load shedding start.

What's more, is that the Note 12 Pro+ 5G offers its users a larger display, so creating content on this device is just as good as watching it back. The Note 12 Pro+ 5G features a 6.67-inch display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and 120Hz super refresh rate, ensuring silky smooth imagery, sharpness, clarity and vivid detail while viewing any content on this device. So once again. Step aside load shedding because the Note 12 Pro+ 5G has got it covered with hours of Netflix, Showmax and Disney+. For a literal touch of convenience, the Note 12 Pro+ 5G unlocks seamlessly with the fingerprint scanner, side-mounted to the device, for a more natural hand positioning when unlocking the device. Features such as these showcase the dedication and consideration of