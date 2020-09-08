Researchers find crypto bugs in over 300 popular Android apps

New York - A team of US researchers has developed a tool that can find cryptocurrency bugs in Android apps. Using the tool, they discovered crypto bugs in 306 popular Android applications.

Named 'CRYLOGGER', the custom tool was used to test 1,780 Android apps across 33 different Google Play Store categories, ZDNet reported on Tuesday.

The research team from Columbia University found crypto bugs in 306 popular Android apps and none was patched.

"Only 18 of 306 app developers replied to the research team and only eight engaged with the team after the first email," the report said, quoting the researchers.

"All the apps are popular: they have from hundreds of thousands of downloads to more than 100 million," the research team was quoted as saying.