REVIEW: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's AR features takes creativity to the next level

DURBAN - Two months ago, Samsung launched three new devices in the Samsung S20 series including the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the most advanced in the Samsung Galaxy series of devices that offers smart features including amazing camera capabilities, long lasting battery life and incredible 8K video quality. At the launch of the top of the range Galaxy device, I was itching to get my hands on the device and use it for test it for myself and I finally I got the opportunity. Camera The camera of the device was one of the most talked about features at the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series so naturally that was eager to use. Slow motion was the camera feature that I personally used the most. The high definition video quality and the uncomplicated accessibility makes the feature so attractive.

Selfie mode

Single Take is a really cool feature that captures a number of photo and videos and use AI to recommend the best shots and I can confirm that the feature really works. From capturing the video that that Single Take uses to get the best shots to actually viewing the shots the experience of using the feature is incredible.

Single Take





G Suite

The Google folder on any smartphone device is probably one of the most used sections of any smartphone device and that statement was accurate in my case. For me Gmail, Google and YouTube were the most used apps in the G Suite.

The YouTube app offers a flawless user experience with a large screen that give users a full and complete view of the video content while switching between multiple accounts on the Gmail app is effortless.

Facebook and Instagram

Facebook and Instagram are some of the most popular social media apps and the two most used apps by me. Scrolling through Facebook, watching videos and viewing Facebook stories in a pleasure on the device. Using Instagram on the device to post to my feed is easy as 1, 2, 3 from the capturing the picture, to captioning it and finally publishing it.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra promises a two day battery life and it definitely delivers. I charged the device on a Friday morning and used it extensively during the weekend from the camera, to the social media apps and checking my emails the device did not let me down until I charged it on Sunday.

AR Zone

The AR Zone allows users to express their creativity and create fun emojis using the various features including:

1. AR Emoji Camera

2. AR Emoji Stickers

3. AR Emoji Studio

4. AR Doodle

5. Deco Pic

Using AR Emoji Stickers and the AR Emoji Studio I was able to create my own emoji. The AR Zone allows users to dress the emoji that they have created and add accessories such as hats, shoes and makeup.

Emojis I created using the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

