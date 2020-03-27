REVIEW: The new Huawei Y7p is put to the test by a teenager

Smartphones drive the world today, and for children and teenagers, they are shaping their worlds, so put the new Huawei Y7p to test by placing it in the hands of a young teenager to review and provide feedback.

Apart from smartphones being used for communication, social and entertainment, they are also being used for education.

Smartphones usually come at a cost, however, the Huawei Y7p is by far the most affordable mobile phone on the market in it’s category.





This was the feedback that we received from our teenage reviewer:

The Huawei App Gallery has all of the favourite Android Apps available within its gallery.

The App Gallery is laid out in an easy to find and navigate layout, for example: "New Apps we love", "New games we love", the usual "Top rated Apps", "Most fun games". It also comes with a simple layout to navigate through two of the teenagers most liked groups," You may like" and "Must-haves".

The Gaming Apps available are fast processing apps with no lag during your gaming or user experience.

The Punch FullView HD+ display really enhances the gaming experiences on this smartphone device, making the graphics more visually appealing.

Educational Apps: The list of educational apps within the Huawei App Gallery is endless with hundreds of apps to choose from Language to Mathematics and many other subjects.

The actual size of the Huawei Y7p device is comfortable and allows less hand fatigue from playing games for longer periods of time.

The battery life of the Huawei Y7p is something worth mentioning. After extensive use on the device, the battery life lasted well over the average of other devices within its category.

Huawei Y7p features EMUI 9.1 for the user interface, a 6.39-inch touchscreen display, with a resolution of 720x1 560 pixels and with a 48MP triple camera.





This 6.39" display is Punch FullView HD+ with more than 90% screen to touch panel ratio, enhancing the user experience for watching movies and videos, playing games and browsing your favorite apps (local apps and international).





The Huawei Y7p performance in multi-tasking and the gaming experience is smooth with no lag or disruptions as it is embedded with one of the leading chipset in the mid-ranged category, the Kirin 710F chipset and is equipped with 8 cores.





The phone comes pre-installed with the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) which is a native ecosystem. The Huawei Y7p has become the Chinese telecoms first smartphone running off this new ecosystem in South Africa.





In a statement, the company also said: "Android lovers can rest assured that the operating system they prefer on their smartphones is still the operating system that will be used for new Huawei phones that run off HMS".





Specifications:





OS EMUI 9.1

Display 6.39-inch 720 x 1,50 IPS LCD

Processor Kirin 710F

RAM 4GB

Storage 64GB, microSD up to 512GB

Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP

Front camera 8MP

Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 5.0

Cellular 4G/LTE

Port Mini-USB

Battery 4,00mAh









The Huawei Y7p is available for R3,499 from retailers.



