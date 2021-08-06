SA e-commerce app set to transform online retail as Africa’s first AR online shopping platform

As many South Africans remain in their homes due to Covid-19 lockdown, online shopping is the go-to for many. Reka wants to change consumer behaviour and online buying patterns by bringing a hyper-realistic in-store buying experience for the Gen Z and millennial consumers.

Johannesburg – South African e-commerce app, Reka online marketplace, is set to revamp the online retail experience as Africa’s first Augmented Reality (AR) online shopping platform.

“Through AR technology, customers are able to interact with merchants’ products and offerings in ways previously never seen before,” said Nii-Odartey Mills, Reka Founder and Product Development Lead.

Through avatars & AR technology, Reka online shoppers are able to ‘try on’ preferred items and outfits from their favourite brands and stores.

Furniture customers are also able to place desired furniture items in their existing unique spaces without ever having to leave their home.