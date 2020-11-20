Samsung and Apple products popular among Black Friday shoppers

San Francisco - This year's great Black Friday sale period is still a week away, but some e-commerce giants and tech companies have started offering cool and exciting offers on select products and Apple and Samsung products are a hit among the shoppers. Amazon has more than 1,000 active early Black Friday deals and sales are taking place right now, across Amazon devices, camera and photo essentials, electronics, headphones, home audio, Amazon Kindle and more. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G flagship phone is being sold at a reduced cost of $949 on Amazon.com. It is available in four colour variants namely, Black, Blue, Grey and Pink. Apple's last year flagship iPhone 11 is available at as low as $599. It brings the A13 Bionic chipset, 6.1-inch display and improved cameras. Meanwhile, The Pixel 4 can be bought at almost $150 cheaper than the company's new Pixel 5.

Samsung's mid-ranger Galaxy A71 is being sold at $560 on Amazon. It gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, 64-megapixel rear camera.

Dell is offering up to 62 per cent off more than 280 products, including laptops, monitors and desktops. Gamestop is offering 60 per cent off Nintendo Switch Fightpad Pro and up to 50 per cent off PC bundles.

Go Pro is offering 50 per cent off Go Pro membership and $200 off Hero9 Bundle.

In addition, HP is offering up to 20 per cent off HP Care Packs and 15 per cent off select monitors and accessories.

Walmart is currently hosting a massive Black Friday sale featuring more than 1,500 deals and new product drops every week.

Black Friday is the day that comes right after Thanksgiving Day in the US.

Thanksgiving is one of the biggest festive and shopping seasons in the US. Now online stores all over the world, including the UK, Japan, Australia and the European Union offer Black Friday sales.

With retail chains and e-commerce stores across these countries offering huge discounts on a wide range of products, Black Friday is widely regarded as a great time to grab deals on products ranging from electronic gadgets to lifestyle and designer goods from a number of countries.

--IANS