Samsung announces global availability of new Galaxy S22 Series

Samsung announces that their new Galaxy S22 Series is now available globally. The mobile phone giant revealed that their latest line of smart phones has now been released in various continents following following record-breaking pre-orders.

Bryan Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of Sales Marketing Office said in a statement: "We’re thrilled that these devices have already become among our most popular. At Samsung, we remain committed to offering boundary-pushing innovation and these new devices not only provide more choices for Galaxy fans, but access to the full Galaxy ecosystem of devices and partners for a truly connected experience. We cannot wait for users to live their lives more easily and connect with others more seamlessly." The latest line of the iPhone rival will reportedly "break the rules" as it makes advancements in its photography technology, and will enable usage of their flagship S-Pen Stylus. Samsung said: "The Galaxy S22 and S22+ break the rules with unmatched Nightography and AI advancements for the best photos and videos on a Galaxy device. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also marks a new chapter for smartphones by combining the creative power of the S series with the S Pen-enabled productivity experience previously only available on the Galaxy Note."

The company had previously spoken out about their gratitude regarding the massive interest in the latest line of Galaxy smartphones. In a statement, Samsung said: "We're grateful for the excitement and response to our new Galaxy S22 series. Interest in Galaxy S22 series is at an all-time high with the pre-order volume exceeding our expectations… We greatly appreciate the patience and understanding." The Galaxy S22 series was made available from February 25th in select markets including Europe, North America and Korea and the company are set to expand availability across further territories from March 2022.