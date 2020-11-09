Samsung Galaxy M62 to have 256GB internal storage

New Delhi - Samsung is reportedly planning to add a new smartphone in its M series -- Galaxy M62 with 256GB internal storage. Samsung has already brought 256GB of storage to a lower price point with the Galaxy S20 FE. The company may adopt a similar strategy with some of its budget-oriented Galaxy models next year, reports SamMobile. The so-called Galaxy M62 will most probably debut next year and share some specifications with the upcoming Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72. It may also come with a Qualcomm chipset, AMOLED display and a large 7,000mAh battery.

The company's most powerful Galaxy M smartphone in 2019 was the Galaxy M40, which was followed by the Galaxy M51 in 2020.

According to the IDC, Samsung registered strong YoY growth of 38 per cent in Q3 2020 with record shipments of 12.1 million units.

The online channel accounted for 43 per cent of Samsung shipments, witnessing unprecedented growth in Q3 with the Galaxy M21 and M31 featuring in the top 5 online models nationally.

Samsung is also rumoured to launch the Galaxy S21 Ultra on January 14 and now a new report has claimd that the phone's 108MP camera will be updated over one of its predecessors.

Just like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the S21 Ultra will have a 108MP sensor, but this time Samsung is skipping on the ToF (time-of-flight) camera but will include the laser autofocus, reports GSMArena.

Laser autofocus employs a small laser emitter positioned on the back of the smartphone, near the camera lens.

Samsung may use an HM3 sensor, single-pixel at 0.8um, laser autofocus with a 108MP camera.

Galaxy S20 came with the ISOCELL Bright HM1, but the upcoming Galaxy S21 is tipped to include the ISOCELL HM3 that is 12 per cent brighter than ISOCELL Bright HM1 and would generate more details.

Besides, the new ISOCELL HM3 would also improve the night sight photo-taking capabilities and will capture night sight images faster.

The smartphone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery and will have support for 65W fast charging technology, which the company is already working on.

--IANS