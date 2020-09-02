Samsung joins forces with US tech firm for foldable display - report

Seoul - South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics has reportedly partnered with US-based Corning Inc, a leading innovator in materials science, to develop its own foldable glass.

The display used in the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2 uses Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) technology and the foldable glass displays are produced by Samsung's subsidiary Samsung Display.

Now, in order to produce a better and strong foldable display, Samsung is partnering with Corning, according to Android Headlines.

Corning has reportedly received a huge order from Samsung for the development of foldable glass.

Samsung is the forerunner of foldable smartphones and the company just launched Galaxy Z Fold2 as its third foldable device.