Samsung launches door-to-door repair service

Samsung has launched a new Door-to-Door repair service in South Africa for smartphones, tablets, and wearables.

Samsung users will now be able to request a repair service in the comfort of their homes or workplaces by simply going online, filling the forms, and have their devices picked up for repairs and returned back to them. This newly launched repair service is a game-changer as it will offer Samsung customers a much-needed time in traveling back and forth for repairing the devices.

Samsung said the Door-to-Door repair service will apply to those customers who live within a 40km drive from one of its customer care centres. And users will need to cough up R330.00 to be able to use the pick-up and return service, this amount obviously does not include the repairs themselves, and if a customer misses a pick-up or delivery time additional costs will be applied.

“As Samsung, we’re continuously searching for new ways to make life easier. We, therefore, listened to the needs of our customers and created a first-of-its-kind service in the country. This methodology of innovation and convenience is built into all the products we design, and through our committed service offering we will continue to put customers first, in exciting new ways,” said Paul Croll, service operations manager at Sumsang South Africa.

Samsung customers who are interested in using the Door-to-Door repair services can follow these easy steps.

– Customers will need to visit the Samsung website and fill in the form. Then the company will arrange a collection time with you.

– The cost of both the pick-up and return of your smartphone is R330.

– The device will be picked up and you will be able to track the repair progress.

– You will be notified when the repair is completed.

– A delivery time will be arranged with you.

The company added that due to COVID regulations, the product will be sanitised and packaged before the customer.

The Door-to-Door repair service is applicable for the following devices:

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z (all models), Samsung Galaxy S (all models), Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note (all models), Samsung Galaxy A (all models), Samsung Galaxy J (all models)

Tablets

Galaxy Tab S (all models), Galaxy Tab A (all models), Galaxy Tab Active (all models)

Samsung Watches

Galaxy Watch (all models), Galaxy Watch Active (all models), Galaxy Fit (all models)

Samsung Buds

Galaxy Buds (all models)

