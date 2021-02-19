Samsung launches One UI 3.1 update with new and improved features

Samsung has launched the new One UI 3.1 update.

The tech giant has started rolling out its new software patch to certain regions, and the update makes features from Galaxy S21 devices available on other devices, such as the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series, and both the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip.

Photos have been given a boost, with an enhanced Single Take feature letting the user capture multiple images and videos with just one press of the shutter button.

Meanwhile, the intelligent object eraser tool gives users the ability to easily cut out unwanted parts of photos without the need for manual editing.

Also included in the update is multi-mic recording, allowing you to record audio through both your phone and a connected Bluetooth device, which results in better quality audio and video.