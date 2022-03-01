Samsung officially kills off Galaxy Note brand

The news was confirmed by Samsung's smartphone chief Roh Tae-moon, who told reporters at Mobile World Congress 2022 that "Galaxy Note will come out as Ultra" going forward, referring to Samsung's recently released Galaxy S22 Ultra, reports The Verge.

South Korean tech giant Samsung is officially killing off one of the popular 'Galaxy Note' brand names.

As per the report, the news is not exactly a surprise. Samsung has not released a Galaxy Note device since the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra were released in 2020.

When Samsung first launched the Galaxy Note over a decade ago -- back in October 2011 -- with a massive (for the time) 5.3-inch screen, it towered over contemporaries, like the 4.3-inch screen Galaxy S II or the 3.5-inch iPhone 4S.

The Note was key in helping to popularise big smartphones, but it wasn't all slam dunks for Samsung, the report said.