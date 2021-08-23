Samsung to offer a digital vaccine card solution

All vaccinated people are getting a cardboard card that contains information about their vaccination status. Problem is, in some parts of the world there are concerns that these cards may be faked. The South Korean tech company, Samsung, has come up with a solution for this challenge. Samsung devices that support Samsung Pay can now (in the US) store digital versions of users’ COVID-19 vaccination cards, through a partnership with healthcare nonprofit The Commons Project, the smartphone company announced.

Users have to first download the free CommonHealth app from the Google Play store and follow the instructions to access their COVID-19 vaccine record, from participating pharmacies, health systems, and health providers (not all providers are connected to the system yet). Once the user has access to their COVID-19 credential within the CommonHealth app, they can add it to their Samsung Pay wallet. The Covid-19 Vaccine Pass will then be available on the Samsung Pay app home page.