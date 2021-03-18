Sandton City and Nedbank’s Avo app launch digital mall
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have a digital mall? Well, thanks to the collaboration between Sandton City and Nedbank’s Avo app users will now get to experience digital shopping in one click.
“Avo by Nedbank is bringing digital malls to the South African market with Sandton City being the first to launch,” said the bank.
This first digital mall is said to give users the chance to shop for their favourite items from multiple stores in Sandton City, pay for goods on the app, and have the option to choose between home delivery or collection from the Avo lounge lockers at Sandton City.
“We aspire to enable our app users to do life differently. The concept of a digital mall is broad and includes everything from gaming, clothing and groceries to tech, gadgets and home décor. Our insights show that people across Africa are willing to travel to shop, with Sandton City being a preferred destination,” says Vishal Maharaj, a founding member of Avo.
Maharaj added that the app has 30 stores currently, and others will be added soon.
What makes Avo super app different from other online stores or apps is that users can make a range of purchases from different stores in Sandton City, unlike others where you have to download multiple store apps on your smartphone and end up not having enough memory on your phone.
The app was launched back in June 2020, offering Nedbank customers and broader South African consumers access to online shopping, essential services and financial products on a single platform.
Maharaj said since the launch of Avo, the app has seen huge growth in the last couple of months and it was approaching 200 000 downloads.
He added that Avo was increasingly attracting a significant number of merchants.
“The Avo super app was created to bring customers and businesses together, accurately matching customers’ lifestyle needs to product and service offerings through powerful artificial intelligence, safe and secure mobile payments, and bank-grade security,” Nedbank said.
IOL TECH