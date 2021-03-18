Sandton City and Nedbank’s Avo app launch digital mall

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have a digital mall? Well, thanks to the collaboration between Sandton City and Nedbank’s Avo app users will now get to experience digital shopping in one click.

“Avo by Nedbank is bringing digital malls to the South African market with Sandton City being the first to launch,” said the bank.

This first digital mall is said to give users the chance to shop for their favourite items from multiple stores in Sandton City, pay for goods on the app, and have the option to choose between home delivery or collection from the Avo lounge lockers at Sandton City.

“We aspire to enable our app users to do life differently. The concept of a digital mall is broad and includes everything from gaming, clothing and groceries to tech, gadgets and home décor. Our insights show that people across Africa are willing to travel to shop, with Sandton City being a preferred destination,” says Vishal Maharaj, a founding member of Avo.

Maharaj added that the app has 30 stores currently, and others will be added soon.