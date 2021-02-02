Signal adds animated stickers and ’About’ section

The increasingly popular messaging app Signal has added a number of mainstream features such as chat wallpapers, animated stickers and an “About” section in your profile.

Ever since WhatsApp announced its controversial privacy policy update, both Signal and Telegram have seen a surge in growth as users around the world started migrating to the two platforms.

Since then, both Signal and Telegram have been in a race to lure in more users as they had to change gears and up their game with new features.

As IOL TECH reported, Telegram has introduced a feature that allows users to migrate their chats over from other messaging services such as WhatsApp, Line, and KakaoTalk.

Now Signal has also followed in the same footsteps. The company first announced the new features on the 11th of January but now the updates have rolled out in the latest version of iOS (5.3.1) and Android (5.3.7).