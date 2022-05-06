Sleek HONOR X8 delivers on good looks, quality and price

The mobile phone designed for the modern generation has finally arrived. It is exactly what gamers and influencers have been asking for in the design of a mobile phone.

It is an incredibly thin, sleek and stylish mobile device designed with a lightweight body coming in at just 7.45 mm thick and weighing just 177g. Basically the same size as a small bag of candy. It’s a device that can fit in your pocket with ease. HONOR has also now developed a new high strength aluminium bezel plate which makes the bezel 15% thinner, this means that you will now get even more screen than body and never miss a detail when you really need to scope out an insta-story.

This device is made for fashionista’s, ballers and even the next Lasizwe. With more screen space so you can watch, view, read and create, without worrying if their smartphone can keep up. After all, there is nothing wrong with being a little “extra”. The mobile device does not compromise on camera quality with its quad camera system, consisting of a 64-megapixel main sensor which will be accompanied by a 4-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Upfront the HONOR X8 has a 16-megapixel hole punch camera so that you don't have to compromise on screen space when gaming. Budding photographers and content creators will also be thrilled with The 5MP Wide Angle Camera with a 120o angle of view and a f/2.2 aperture allows users to capture more elements in the frame with greater ease and convenience, this makes staying on trend with the latest TikTok dances a breeze. The HONOR X8 is available in two striking colours: Titanium Silver and Midnight Black. These striking colours, paired with the sleekness of this device, most certainly turn a few heads when you whip it out.

