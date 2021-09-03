Smartphone sales grew 10.8% in Q2 2021 – report

According to a report by Gartner, overall global mobile phone sales grew 10.2% despite supply constraints due to Covid-19 related production disruption and component shortages.

Global smartphone sales to end users came to 328.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 10.8% year over year, a new report said on Wednesday.

“Reinforced shelter-in-place instructions and factory shut-downs in India and Vietnam due to the second wave of Covid-19, along with closure of retail businesses and restrictions on online deliveries affected smartphone sales negatively in the second quarter after a strong start in beginning of 2021,” said Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner.

Samsung expanded its 5G smartphone line-up at entry and mid-range prices to target growth opportunities in 5G segments in the second quarter of 2021. The company maintained the number position among the top five global smartphone vendors.

Xiaomi’s worldwide smartphone sales overtook Apple in the second quarter, placing Xiaomi at the number 2 position for the first time. Xiaomi registered 80.5% growth in its smartphone sales owing to a stronger online presence and fast expansion in the global markets beyond Asia/Pacific led by investments in retail channels and partnerships with communication service providers.