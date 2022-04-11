Snapchat launches sign language lens

The photo and video-sharing platform - which offers a variety of filters known as lenses to alter their face - is now offering a lens that teaches the American Sign Language to users and has been created entirely by staff members who are deaf or hard of hearing.

In a blog post, Snapchat said: "We’re constantly working to expand the ways Snapchatters can express themselves and make connections through our Camera. We hope that Lenses not only evolve the way we see the world, but help us feel closer to one another. We're launching an ASL Alphabet Lens in partnership with SignAll. It's a first of its kind Lens experience that inspires Snapchatters to start learning American Sign Language!"

Snapchat officials went on to explain in the post that the new feature will allow users to learn how to "fingerspell" their name as well as practice the alphabet and test out their new skills with a series of games.

The blog post continued: "Led entirely by Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing team members here at Snap called the ‘Deafengers’, the ASL Alphabet Lens teaches you to fingerspell your name, practice the ASL Alphabet, and play games that put new skills to the test. It was built using groundbreaking hand-tracking technology that powered last year's fingers pelling Lenses in honour of International Week of the Deaf.