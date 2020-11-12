Snapchat new astrological features show users how they align with friends

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Snapchat has launched new astrological features that show a user's personality traits and how they align with their friends. Staying connected with friends and family has become more important than ever amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Snapchat has therefore created new features designed to ensure that people feel attached to their loved ones during these uncertain times. In order to create the concepts, the company partnered with Cosmopolitan US's astrologer, Aurora Tower, which provides chart readings to Snapchatters. The Astrological Profile is a series of Snaps that cover the ten different planets and an Astrology Profile Summary. Users are able to send these Snaps to their friends and post to their Story. Meanwhile, the Compatibility Story contains a series of Snaps that cover five aspects - Attraction, Intensity, Tension, Support and Harmony - as well as a compatibility summary.

Again, users can send these Snaps to their friends and post to their Story.

The new features have arrived shortly after a survey found that 39 percent of Snapchat users feel their friendships are more important to them now during the pandemic.

Last month, Snapchat has confirmed that its anime filter was used more than three billion times in the first week after it was released.

The multi-media messaging app has confirmed the news of the filter's success as part of its third quarter results.

The company - which was created by former Stanford University students Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy, and Reggie Brown - revealed that Snapchat had 249 million daily users in the third quarter, up from 238 million last quarter.

The firm's revenue was also up to $679 million, which represents an increase of 52 percent.

The average number of Snaps created each day is up 25 percent year on year, according to the latest data, which also shows that time spent watching shows on Snapchat increased by an impressive 50 percent.

Looking to the company's long-term future, Evan Spiegel, the company's CEO, explained: "The adoption of augmented reality is happening faster than we had previously anticipated, and we are working together as a team to execute on the many opportunities in front of us."

BANG ShowBiz Tech