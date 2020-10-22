Snapchat owner stocks soar as company embraces AR

While Covid-19 pandemic may have left many businesses struggling to keep the lights on, it is a different scenario with Snapchat’s parent company Snap Inc as it has seen its revenue and users grow amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to CNET, the American multimedia messaging app developer added to its number of daily users and raked in more revenue than expected in the third quarter. This performance fueled by people using the platform to stay in touch with family and friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our focus on delivering value for our community and advertising partners is yielding positive results during this challenging time. We're excited about the growth of our business in Q3 as we continue to make long-term investments in our future," Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said in a statement Tuesday.

"The adoption of augmented reality is happening faster than we had previously anticipated, and we are working together as a team to execute on the many opportunities in front of us."

Spiegel added that businesses have been more open to experimenting with augmented reality to drive sales because stores aren't as widely accessible anymore because of the pandemic.