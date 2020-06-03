Snapchat stops promoting Trump's account, says posts incited violence

New York - Popular social media platform Snapchat will no longer be promoting US President Donald Trump's account on its page of curated content, its parent company Snap said on Wednesday.

"We are not currently promoting the president's content on Snapchat's Discover platform," a Snap spokesperson said in a statement. "We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover. Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America."

Trump's Snapchat account, which has around 1.5 million followers, remains on the platform.

Snap's decision follows recent social media posts by the president in which he threatened to unleash "vicious dogs" and "ominous weapons" onto protests sparked by the killing of a black man by white police officers in Minneapolis.

Snap's move will likely deepen Trump's spat with social media companies which began last week when Twitter started labelling some of his posts.