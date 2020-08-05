Snapchat to unveil Tik Tok style music functionality

Multimedia messaging app Snapchat is set to release a new feature that will allow its users to play music over the videos they record. According to reports by Business Insider the new feature is similar to TikTok, which has gained massive popularity and millions of US users on its short video sharing platform.

Similar to the chinese owned app TiKtok, Snapchat users will also get to choose from various well renowned songs from Warner Music Group and other similar corporations. The feature will also allow viewers to swipe up on the video for details on the song and its artist, as well as a link that will take you to a streaming platform to listen to that particular song.

"We're constantly building on our relationships within the music industry, and making sure the entire music ecosystem, artists, labels, songwriters, publishers and streaming services are seeing value in our partnerships." said Snap Inc spokesperson, Business Insider reported.

The new feature is said to be rolled out to users in Australia and New Zealand as of today, with English-language users having access to it later.

The news of multimedia messaging app comes to the surface as the US under President Trump is pushing back against TikTok over its ties to China. ByteDance has been urged to divest its TikTok US business, and with America’s tech giant Microsoft discussing a potential acquisition of the app.