Spotify announces new design for desktop
Spotify has announced that it will be rolling out the much-awaited new design for its desktop app and web player.
The company said the redesign of the desktop app and the web player was not an easy task as it took months of running tests and doing research, and the most important one was talking to users and gathering feedback for the newly revamped desktop app.
“We’re pleased to deliver a new, clean design, more controls, and a great new foundation for our listeners to use Spotify across our desktop app and web player for the years to come,” the company said in a blog post.
The newly designed desktop app and the web player will not only have the interface looking all fresh but it will also come with a number of improved navigations to help users manoeuvre faster and easier.
Starting off with the ‘Search’ feature, this can now be found on the left side of the navigation page, followed by ‘Profile Pages’ which will now include top artists and tracks. Users can now start a radio session for any song or artist radio by clicking on the three-dotted line menu.
The company has also added ‘tailored playlists,’ with this users will be able to write descriptions, upload images, drag and drop tracks into existing playlists, and even use a new embedded search bar to find and add new songs and podcast episodes to new and existing playlists. Users can also ‘edit Queue and view Recently played’ on the desktop app, apply new sorting options to “Your Library” by using the drop-down menu in the top-right corner.
Lastly, premium subscribers will be happy to know that they can save some bandwidth by using the download button icon in the desktop app, this means that users can listen to their favourite tracks while they are offline.
The company said the new redesign for the Spotify app on desktop and web is rolling out to all users globally over the coming weeks.
IOL TECH