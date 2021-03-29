Spotify announces new design for desktop

Spotify has announced that it will be rolling out the much-awaited new design for its desktop app and web player.

The company said the redesign of the desktop app and the web player was not an easy task as it took months of running tests and doing research, and the most important one was talking to users and gathering feedback for the newly revamped desktop app.

“We’re pleased to deliver a new, clean design, more controls, and a great new foundation for our listeners to use Spotify across our desktop app and web player for the years to come,” the company said in a blog post.

The newly designed desktop app and the web player will not only have the interface looking all fresh but it will also come with a number of improved navigations to help users manoeuvre faster and easier.

Starting off with the ‘Search’ feature, this can now be found on the left side of the navigation page, followed by ‘Profile Pages’ which will now include top artists and tracks. Users can now start a radio session for any song or artist radio by clicking on the three-dotted line menu.