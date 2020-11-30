Spotify could soon have a Stories feature

With many social apps adding a stories feature to their platforms, music streaming platform Spotify may soon also jump on the bandwagon as it has started to roll out a Stories feature to a small group of popular artists. This means it will join the likes of Instagram, Facebook and Twitter which recently added the feature to its platform. According to Gadgets 360, the renowned Swedish music streaming service is testing the feature with some selected playlists which can be accessed on Android and iOS apps. Stories are visible for the recently-updated Christmas Hits playlist, and for various artists whose music is on the playlist. These artists include Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson and Pentatonix. Unfortunately, there is no information on general availability of the feature. Spotify confirmed the development to the publication saying that the feature is a test, Gadgets 360 reported.

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time.”

The news of Spotify working on stories surfaced early this year when the Swedish music streaming platform allowed some influencers to share Stories alongside their public playlists. At that time, Summer Mckeen, a makeup and fashion social media influencer was the first one to put Stories on her profile.

In November, Spotify rolled out support for standalone streaming through its app for Apple Watch. The feature continues to be available in Beta and is not available for all users at this time but Spotify has confirmed it is rolling out the feature.

